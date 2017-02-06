Story highlights Senate likely to vote on Betsy DeVos nomination Tuesday

She is expected to be confirmed with the help of Vice President Mike Pence

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats may not be able to block any of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, but this week they will continue to lean on every procedural maneuver available to delay and debate some of the President's more controversial nominations.

Senators are expected to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary. She is expected to be confirmed, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote. All 48 members of the Democratic caucus and two Republicans -- Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins -- oppose DeVos, but Pence would give Republicans the one extra vote they need.

Later in the week, a final confirmation vote could come for attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, an Alabama Republican.

Why after DeVos? Because Sessions is still needed in the Senate to vote for DeVos and Republicans don't want to chance any delay in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley filling Sessions' seat, which could leave DeVos in the lurch.

Also in the queue for confirmation votes after DeVos and Sessions are Office of Management and Budget nominee Mick Mulvaney, Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price, and EPA administrator nominee Scott Pruitt.

