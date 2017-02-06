Democratic senator: We may flip another GOP vote on DeVos

Story highlights Democrats are spending a day on the Senate floor over DeVos

One of them says they might have the votes to bring the nomination down

Washington (CNN) A Democratic senator from Michigan said Monday public pressure may have swayed enough of her Republican colleagues to bring down the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary.

"We may, in fact, have an additional Republican colleague voting 'no,' which would stop her tomorrow," Sen. Debbie Stabenow told CNN's Erin Burnett "OutFront" Monday.

Last week, Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski said they would not vote for DeVos.

If all other Republicans vote in favor of her, DeVos' nomination will pass the Senate with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote. That would be the first time the vice president had broken a tie for a Cabinet pick in history.

But if DeVos' opposition can peel off more Republicans, she will not become education secretary. Republicans have said they are confident they have the votes.

