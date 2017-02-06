The Super Bowl let us forget the hate for one afternoon

Story highlights Pearlman: It's as if, with this one spectacular matchup, the nastiness of living in the US right now has drifted into the background

The game drew people together, and they could forget about politics for a few hours

Jeff Pearlman is the author of "Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre." He blogs at www.jeffpearlman.com. The opinions in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) As I write this, there are four seconds remaining in Super Bowl LI. The score is tied at 28. My Patriot-loathing son, sitting atop a pile of pillows, is in near tears.

My father-in-law, across the couch, is arguing (sans logic and merit) that Atlanta should have tried a fake field goal. My dad, who has never watched a full football game, is trying to grasp the overtime rules (in his defense, so are 87.5% of Americans between the ages of 2 and 106).

My mom -- who wouldn't recognize Tom Brady were he wearing an "I AM TOM BRADY" T-shirt -- is reading the New York Times. My wife is simultaneously cooking lasagna and scowling at Bill Belichick. My dog Norma is on my lap.

And I am as happy as I've been in weeks.

JUST WATCHED Tom Brady: It has been a challenging year Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tom Brady: It has been a challenging year 00:49

To be clear, everything about our nation seems to horrify me right now. From the Muslim ban (and it is a Muslim ban) to the irrational tweets to the eroding of environmental protections to the about-to-be-confirmed education secretary (who, it seems, has never entered a public school), I devote the vast majority of my hours to screaming, panting, cursing, pacing and hitting REFRESH on the ol' web browser.

Read More