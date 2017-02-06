Lady Gaga: The perfect reflection of Trump?

Story highlights S.E. Cupp: With its commercials and choice of performers, the Super Bowl was caught up in politics before it began

(CNN) While conservatives and supporters of President Trump are (in many cases rightfully) complaining that the Super Bowl is following Hollywood award shows in politicizing entertainment, Lady Gaga, who performed the half-time show this year, is actually a perfect reflection of Trump -- rather than a rejection of him.

The game was politicized even before kickoff, with the New England Patriots' relationship with Trump prompting many to root for the Atlanta Falcons out of spite.

Choosing the cast of Hamilton, talented as they are, to perform at the Super Bowl, was surely meant to bother Trump supporters who were offended when cast members singled out and scolded Vice President Mike Pence at a performance last year.

And during commercial breaks, brands like Anheuser-Busch, 84 Lumber and Audi made liberal political statements on immigration or equal pay.

So selecting Lady Gaga may have at first seemed like another out-of-touch-with-middle-America decision meant to roil Trump and his supporters.

