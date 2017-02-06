Story highlights The national weather service recorded a low of -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit)

Despite experiencing snow several years in a row, the heavy fall was unusual

(CNN) Emiratis frolicked in the snow over the weekend, as temperatures plummeted across the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE's weather service, the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) , reported that the usually warm and arid region experienced temperatures as low as -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) on Friday evening.

The rare snowfall covered the UAE's tallest peak, Jebel Jais, and residents weren't afraid to brave the cold.

Many gathered on the mountain and spent the day building snowmen, having snowball fights and holding tobogganing races.

Emirati men enjoyed the snow while holding tobogganing races on the mountain.

While the region Ras al-Khaimah has experienced snow several years in a row, the heavy snowfall at Jebel Jais mountain was unusual.