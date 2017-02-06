Breaking News

Emiratis frolic in the snow as temperatures plummet in the UAE

By Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 11:07 AM ET, Mon February 6, 2017

Crowds gathered at Jebel Jais mountain, in Ras al-Khaimah on February 4 after the United Arab Emirates region experienced large snowfall.
Many gathered on the mountain to frolic in the snow -- some men even held tobogganing races.
While the region Ras al-Khaimah has experienced snow three years in a row, the heavy fall at Jebel Jais mountain was unusual.
Emiratis were stunned by the snow and enjoyed the cold temperatures by building snowmen and having snowball fights.
The UAE&#39;s weather service, the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), recorded a low of -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) on Friday evening.
The average minimum temperature across the UAE since 2003 has been 13.3 degrees Celsius (55.58 Fahrenheit) &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncms.ae/en/climate-reports-yearly.html?id=26&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the NCMS.&lt;/a&gt;
Story highlights

  • The national weather service recorded a low of -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit)
  • Despite experiencing snow several years in a row, the heavy fall was unusual

(CNN)Emiratis frolicked in the snow over the weekend, as temperatures plummeted across the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE's weather service, the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), reported that the usually warm and arid region experienced temperatures as low as -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) on Friday evening.

. .⛄❄💙😍

A photo posted by خالد عبدالكريم البلوشي (@k.albalush) on

The rare snowfall covered the UAE's tallest peak, Jebel Jais, and residents weren't afraid to brave the cold.
    Many gathered on the mountain and spent the day building snowmen, having snowball fights and holding tobogganing races.
    Emirati men enjoyed the snow while holding tobogganing races on the mountain.
    While the region Ras al-Khaimah has experienced snow several years in a row, the heavy snowfall at Jebel Jais mountain was unusual.
    "It was pretty busy (on the mountain) as we don't usually get snow in UAE, so people from all (over) the Emirates came to see the snow," a photographer in the region, Yousef Bin Shakar Alzaabi, told CNN.
    The UAE's weather service recorded a low of -5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit) on Friday evening.
    The average minimum temperature across the UAE since 2003 has been 13.3 degrees Celsius (55.58 Fahrenheit) according to the NCMS.
    Despite the snow being welcomed and celebrated by many, elsewhere organizers for the Tour of Dubai were forced to cancel stage four of the cycling race due to high winds causing dangerous conditions.
    The strong winds also toppled a crane, which destroyed several cars and caused a fire. According to local reports, only one person was injured.