Queen marks 65 years on British throne with Sapphire Jubilee

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 9:03 AM ET, Mon February 6, 2017

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth&#39;s father became King and she became heir presumptive.
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess&#39; box during a pantomime act at London&#39;s Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess' box during a pantomime act at London's Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England&#39;s children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa&#39;s Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London&#39;s Kensington Palace Gardens.
Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London's Kensington Palace Gardens.
Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father&#39;s death.
Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father's death.
Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne&#39;s Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne's Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland&#39;s Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London&#39;s Hyde Park in June 1987.
The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London's Hyde Park in June 1987.
Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana&#39;s funeral in 1997.
The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London&#39;s St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London's St. Paul's Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
The Queen&#39;s signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President&#39;s official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
The Queen's signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President's official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul's Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
Prince Charles kisses his mother&#39;s hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth&#39;s 60th anniversary as Queen.
Prince Charles kisses his mother's hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth's 60th anniversary as Queen.
The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February 2016
The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February 2016
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21, 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21, 2016.
On June 10, 2016, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
On June 10, 2016, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
This 2014 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was reissued on February 6, 2017 to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking 65 years since she ascended to the throne following her father&#39;s death in 1952.
This 2014 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was reissued on February 6, 2017 to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking 65 years since she ascended to the throne following her father's death in 1952.
Story highlights

  • A 2014 photo of Queen wearing sapphire jewelry reissued to mark her 65th anniversary
  • The Queen has recovered from a recent cold and returned to official duties

London (CNN)Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to reign for 65 years on Monday.

Her Sapphire Jubilee has being marked with ceremonial gun salutes at London's Green Park and the Tower of London, and in several other locations across the United Kingdom. The bells at Westminster Abbey in central London were also rung in honor of the occasion.
A 41-gun salute is staged in Green Park, London to mark the Queen&#39;s Sapphire Jubilee.
A 41-gun salute is staged in Green Park, London to mark the Queen's Sapphire Jubilee.
A photograph taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014 has been reissued to celebrate the anniversary. In the photo, the Queen is wearing sapphire jewelry that was given to her as a wedding gift by her father King George VI in 1947.
    This 2014 photograph has been reissued for Queen Elizabeth&#39;s Sapphire Anniversary on February 6.
    This 2014 photograph has been reissued for Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Anniversary on February 6.
    The photo was originally taken for the GREAT Britain promotional campaign, which launched soon after the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, marking 60 years of her reign.
    The Queen has no public events planned for the anniversary, and will instead spend the day at Sandringham, her country retreat in eastern England, according to a palace spokeswoman.
    British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the Queen in a statement: "Today's Sapphire Jubilee marks yet another remarkable milestone for our remarkable Queen. I know the nation will join with me today in celebrating and giving thanks for the lifetime of service Her Majesty The Queen has given to our country and to the commonwealth."
    The band of the Household Cavalry plays outside Buckingham Palace on February 6.
    The band of the Household Cavalry plays outside Buckingham Palace on February 6.
    It was on February 6, 1952 that the Queen's father died and the 25-year-old princess ascended to the throne.
    The Queen became Britain's longest reigning monarch in September 2015, after 63 years and 216 days on the throne, surpassing the record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
    Despite relinquishing some of her royal duties to other members of the family, she has continued to maintain an active public presence, appearing in a striking neon green outfit at her official 90th birthday celebrations in June 2016.
    A "heavy cold" prevented the Queen from attending church over the Christmas and New Year period, but she has since recovered, attending a service on January 8 and making an official visit to an exhibition about Fijian art and life in Norwich, near Sandringham, later the same month.