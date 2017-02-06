Story highlights May says UK committed to two-state solution

Netanyahu says Iran 'threatens the world'

London (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Iran, saying its continued nuclear weapons program posed to a threat to the world.

Speaking in London as he met British Prime Minister Theresa May, Netanyahu said Iran sought to "conquer the Middle East" and had to be reined in.

He called for "responsible nations" to follow the lead of the US, which last week imposed fresh sanctions in response to Ian's latest ballistic missile test.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (right) is expected to tell Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu that West Bank settlements undermine the Middle East peace process.

Iran "seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world. And it offers provocation after provocation," Netanyahu said.

Addressing May, Netanyahu added: "That's why I welcome President Trump's insistence on new sanctions against Iran. I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations, and I'd like to talk to you about how we can ensure Iran's aggression does not go unanswered."

