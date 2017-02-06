Story highlights Paper alleged corruption involving Fillon's wife and children

Fillon denies the allegations

Paris (CNN) French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon has rejected allegations of corruption that have dogged his campaign and said he would fight on.

At a news conference in Paris, Fillon said he had been attacked with "incredible violence which has never been seen in the Fifth Republic."

The 62-year-old conservative candidate has come under increasing pressure over the past week. The investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchainé published new allegations that Fillon's wife, Penelope, and two of his adult children were paid hundreds of thousands of euros for work they did not do.

Fillon, chosen in November as the Republican party candidate for the presidency, told a news conference Monday that he had "nothing to hide". He promised to publish a document online showing payments to his wife.

"I am the only candidate to put France right," he said. "Maybe the violence of the attacks has strengthened my determination."

