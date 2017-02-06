'Split' sequel confirmed by M. Night Shyamalan

TV and movie characters with multiple personalities
Many films and TV shows feature characters with dissociative identity disorder. Mental health advocates have criticized many of them for sensationalizing a diagnosis, often in horror movies and thrillers, that affects many people. In "Split," an M. Night Shyamalan film, James McAvoy plays a murderous villain with 24 personalities. Click through our gallery to see more examples of characters with multiple personalities.
Brad Pitt, left, is Edward Norton's alternate personality, Tyler Durden, who launches a destructive anarchist organization in "Fight Club."
Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." He takes on the alternate personality of his mother after killing her.
Toni Collette played a suburban mother with multiple personalities in Showtime's "United States of Tara."
In the 1976 film "Sybil," Sally Field plays the title character, who has 16 personalities.
The power of the ring created alter-ego Gollum from hobbit Smeagol, who argue between themselves in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" and other films in the franchise.
Jim Carrey, left, and Michael Bowman in "Me, Myself & Irene." Carrey plays a state trooper who develops a second personality, which interferes with his duties.
Halle Berry plays a dancer whose other personalities include a white Southern racist in "Frankie & Alice."
John Cusack is one of 10 strangers, all mysteriously with the same birthday, who start being murdered one by one in "Identity."
Jason Flemyng is one of many actors who has played Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, seen here in "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen."
Liam Neeson voices both Good Cop and Bad Cop, whose head swivels around to reveal two faces, in "The Lego Movie."
"Black Swan" features imagined scenes between Natalie Portman, who plays a ballerina, and a fellow dancer played by Mila Kunis. However, Portman's character also exhibits signs of a psychotic disorder, which is separate from dissociative identity disorder.
Joanne Woodward plays the title character, and her two other identities, in the 1957 film "The Three Faces of Eve."
In the French thriller "High Tension," Cécile De France plays a woman who seems to be trying to rescue her friend from a cold-blooded killer.
Robert De Niro's character discovers that he is the murderous Charlie in "Hide and Seek."