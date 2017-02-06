Breaking News

Lady Gaga announces world tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 7:29 AM ET, Mon February 6, 2017

Pop star Lady Gaga performs during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/sport/gallery/super-bowl-li/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Super Bowl LI &lt;/a&gt;halftime show on Sunday, February 5.
At the beginning of the show, Gaga sang &quot;God Bless America&quot; from the roof of Houston&#39;s NRG Stadium. Then she jumped down to the stage area.
The stage is seen from above as Lady Gaga performs.
Gaga hangs in the air during her performance.
Gaga played several of her most popular songs, including &quot;Poker Face,&quot; &quot;Telephone,&quot; &quot;Just Dance&quot; and &quot;Born This Way.&quot;
Gaga performs on stage.
Lady Gaga performs onstage.
Dancers surround Gaga during the show.
Gaga plays the keytar.
The stage is illuminated during the performance.
Gaga sang the national anthem at last year&#39;s Super Bowl.
Gaga and dancers perform.
Audience members wave lights.
Gaga plays &quot;Million Reasons&quot; on the piano.
Gaga closed with &quot;Bad Romance.&quot;
Gaga sings during the show.
Story highlights

  • The tour starts in Vancouver
  • She said her fans are everything to her

(CNN)Fresh off the heels of her Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga has announced her "Joanne" world tour.

The singer tweeted a GIF announcing the tour just hours after her performance.
According to a schedule posted on her official site, the concerts kick off August 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and the tour winds its way across the globe before ending in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 14.
    Lady Gaga brings message of inclusion to Super Bowl halftime -- oh, and drones
    Her fans, known as Gaga's "Little Monsters," were naturally thrilled and the singer told "Entertainment Tonight" after her halftime performance that her fans mean everything to her.
    "When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird," she said. "We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud."
    Initial tickets for the tour go on sale February 13.