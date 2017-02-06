Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter reportedly hurt

Story highlights TMZ has reported the 8-year-old is in serious condition

Statement says the media report is "incorrect"

(CNN) The Spears family is asking for privacy following a report that Jamie Lynn Spears' young daughter has been hurt.

According to TMZ, Spears 8-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident on Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana.

TMZ reported that Maddie was in serious condition after a vehicle she was on flipped over, plunging her underwater for several minutes.

CNN has not confirmed the accident and a statement from a publicist for Maddie's superstar aunt, Britney Spears, disputes TMZ's reporting.

"The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter, Maddie, are incorrect," the statement said. "Right now, the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family."

Read More