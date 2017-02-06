Annette Bening to play Louisiana Governor for 'Katrina: American Crime Story'

Bening has been cast in "Katrina: American Crime Story," as Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana.

Murphy's latest installment comes after the mega success of "American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson," which was nominated for 22 Emmy Awards and won two Golden Globes.

Both John Travolta and Sarah Paulson, who starred in the first edition of the franchise, have expressed interest in returning for this series.

Murphy will executive produce alongside Simpson and Nina Jacobson in conjunction with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The series is expected to debut in 2018.