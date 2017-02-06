Indian state tries pink teddy bears to get women to vote

Story highlights Indian state of Goa has pink polling stations for women

Some encourage the campaign while others deem it sexist

New Delhi (CNN) During Indian elections, voters usually go home with an ink-stained finger -- a measure that was introduced to prevent voter fraud.

In the coastal state of Goa, however, some voters went home with an extra gift: a pink teddy bear.

In a bid to encourage women to vote in the state assembly elections, some polling stations handed out the plush toys.

Voters display their ink-stained fingers -- a measure that was introduced to prevent voter fraud.

In each of the state's 40 constituencies, a pink polling station, staffed by women also dressed in the color, gave out the bears.

"The pink polling stations got 2% to 5% percent more voters than in the other regular polling booths," Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, told CNN.

Read More