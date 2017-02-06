Dozens killed as landslides bury villages in Afghanistan and Pakistan

(CNN) At least 117 people have died along the Afghan-Pakistani border after three days of heavy snowfall caused a series of deadly avalanches Sunday.

Numbers are expected to rise as rescuers reach isolated regions where it's feared more people are trapped beneath the snow.

Most of the casualties occurred in Afghanistan, where at least 107 have been killed and 65 are reported injured, said Omar Mohammadi, a spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

Mohamaddi said that most of the victims were women and children, and that deaths were reported in the provinces of eastern Nuristan, northern Parwan, Sar-e-Pul, Badakhshan and eastern Wardak.

At least 50 were killed in the Barg-e-Matal district of Nuristan province -- to the north of Kabul -- where unrelenting snow has buried villages and closed roads to rescue workers.

A large avalanche has been reported in Nuristan's Bargi Matal district. Roads are closed, but we are working to reach by air — IOM Afghanistan (@IOMAfghanistan) February 6, 2017

