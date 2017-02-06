Record number of child casualties cited in Afghan conflict, UN report says

Story highlights Casualties caused by dud ordnance left behind on battlefield

Civilian casualties for single year at more than 11,000

(CNN) The number of child casualties in the long-running Afghan war jumped last year, spiking 24% from 2015 in large part from unexploded munitions, the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a report on Monday.

The report also cited a 3% increase in total conflict-related civilian casualties compared to last year -- the highest number since the the United Nations started documenting the deaths and injuries in the conflict in 2009. That amount stands at 11,418 deaths and injuries.

But the jump in child deaths and injuries is a particularly striking and disturbing trend in the mission's annual report entitled "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict."

Of the 11,418 casualties in 2016, 3,512 were children: 923 who died and 2,589 who were injured. These are records since UNAMA began documenting such figures eight years ago.

Children represented 84% of civilian casualties last year from "explosive remnants of war," the report said.

