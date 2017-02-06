Will landmark gang-rape case spur change in attitudes in Puntland?

Story highlights Two teenage gang rape survivors get landmark verdict

The families of the two survivors previously rejected an initial settlement of 100 camels for each girl

The rapists would serve between five and ten years in prison and pay fines of several thousand dollars each

Brendan Wynne is Communications Director of Donor Direct Action, an international women's group which supports the Galkayo Center in Puntland, Somalia, a front-line organisation that works to end all forms of violence against women and girls. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The verdict in a gang-rape case of two teenage girls in Puntland, Somalia has sent ripples through the semi-autonomous East African state. Five boys were arrested after footage of the event was posted on social media in December and the case was highlighted by the Galkayo Education Center for Peace and Development and its international partner, Donor Direct Action.

In a landmark decision, the court of five religious leaders, with Puntland government authorities as observers, ruled on Sunday that the rapists should serve between five and ten years in prison and pay fines of several thousand dollars each.

Authorities say a group of boys jumped out of a car and forced them inside. They drove for around 15 kilometers, stripped the girls naked and raped them in turn. One boy filmed and took pictures -- which would also later be used as evidence in the trial. When the older girl tried to resist, one of the boys stabbed her in the back. At around 3 am the following morning the girls were abandoned, still naked, near the younger girl's home. They managed to find some clothes and escaped to extended family nearby.