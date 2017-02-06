Photos: Egypt's fight against FGM Despite banning female genital mutilation (FGM) in 2007, Egypt has among the highest rates of FGM in the world -- with 87 per cent of girls and women between 15-49 having suffered the painful procedure. Plan International works alongside some of the girls, men and women fighting FGM across the country -- these are their stories, as told to Plan's researchers. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Malika was only 11 when she got circumcised. Her mother took her to the doctor late at night. She understood what was about to happen when she saw other girls shouting, crying and bleeding. Her family couldn't afford the additional 100 Egyptian pounds for the anaesthetic, so she was cut without it.

Thirteen year-old Mariam was so distressed after the procedure she couldn't speak to her mother for a month. "I was crying all the time," she told the researchers.

At only nine, Amel -- who dreams of being a lawyer one day -- is adamant not to be circumcised. "I would like to participate and get all my friends engaging to encourage my community against FGM, to raise their awareness and eradicate the practice from the whole world," she told Plan's researchers.

Salwa, 37, did not have her daughters circumcised despite her mother-in-law's pressure. "I had a horrible experience when I was circumcised at the age of nine. I was injured, bleeding and hurting a lot." After attending classes raising awareness about the issue, Salwa convinced her husband not to have their girls cut, she told Plan International.

Across the country, work shops and awareness sessions run by the government and organizations like Plan International and UNDPA teach men and women about the issues with FGM.

Noha is a volunteer who runs awareness sessions on FGM at her local community development center in the village of Tamouh in Giza.

Bayoumy Mostafa, law student and chair of Plan International's youth advisory group for Tamouh and Giza, is optimistic that Egypt can put an end to FGM. "We can succeed in eradicating FGM in ten years, but we need the community and government agencies to cooperate with each other," he said.