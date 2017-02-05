New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway

Story highlights New Yorkers on Saturday night were stunned to find a subway car covered in Nazi graffiti

New York (CNN) Gregory Locke was enjoying his Saturday night after dinner with friends in Manhattan when he boarded the No. 1 subway train at 50th Street to head uptown.

Almost immediately, he knew something was up.

"Everybody was sitting there stunned," said Locke, a New York attorney originally from Atlanta, Georgia. "It wasn't until the doors closed behind me that I saw it on the windows of the doors."

Someone had used a Sharpie to scrawl swastikas and hate-filled graffiti all over the subway car: "Jews belong in the oven," "Destroy Islam," "Heil Hitler."

Chef Jared Nied scrubs graffiti from the subway car Saturday night.

Passengers looked uncomfortable and unsure of what to do, Locke said. But then a man stood up and said, "Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie pen. We need alcohol," Locke told CNN.

