New York police charge man in jogger's death

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Sun February 5, 2017

    Jogger Karina Vetrano's body found by her father

New York (CNN)The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of a jogger in Queens, Detective Ahmed Nasser said Sunday.

Jogger Karina Vetrano's body was found after she disappeared while jogging last year.
Police followed 250 leads from the public and filed 1,700 investigative reports, said Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, who called it a "good day for justice in New York City."
They looked at arrests, calls to police, and summonses. A 911 call about a suspicious person made back in May led police to look into Chanel Lewis, 20.
    He is charged with killing Karina Vetrano, 30, in a chance encounter as she was out running near her home. Police said Lewis and Vetrano did not know each other.
    DNA evidence links Lewis to the crime scene and to Vetrano, Boyce said.
    "Karina helped us identify this person," Boyce said, referring to the DNA found under her nails, on her back and on her cell phone.
    Her body was found by police and her father. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted.
    Lewis does not have a criminal arrest history but has a number of summonses in and around the area. He also made detailed incriminating statements, Boyce said.