New York police hold man in jogger's death

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Sun February 5, 2017

New York (CNN)The New York Police Department is holding a man in connection with the killing last August of a jogger near her home in Queens.

Jogger Karina Vetrano's body was found after she disappeared while jogging last year.
Chanel Lewis, 20, has not been charged.
Still, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce called it a "good day for justice in New York City."
    DNA evidence links Lewis to the crime scene and victim Karina Vetrano, 30, who disappeared while jogging in her neighborhood, Boyce said. Her body was found by police and her father. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted.
    Police said it does not seem Lewis knew Vetrano and that her death resulted from a chance encounter.
    Boyce said police followed 250 leads from the public, and filed 1,700 investigative reports.
    Lewis made detailed incriminating statements, Boyce said.