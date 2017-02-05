(CNN) The US wrestling team looks set to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup after Iran has reversed its decision to deny entry visas, according to state media.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, also weighed in on the matter on Twitter.

"Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan & the requests from Iranian Wrestling Federation & FILA, US Wrestlers' visa will be granted."

He made clear his position on the matter, urging authorities to ensure fans would see, "American and Iranian wrestlers on the same mat again in the very near future."

The international competition

The US Wrestling Team will be aiming for glory later this month.

The two-day event plays host to some of the world's best wrestlers at a tournament which is considered one of the sport's most prestigious annual competitions.

The US wrestling team has been in Iran for tournaments 15 times since the Iranian Revolution, while Iranian wrestlers have made 16 visits to the US since the 1990s.