Swastika scrawlings unnerve three US cities

A Rice University statue was defaced, and New York subway riders encountered hateful graffiti

(CNN) Police are investigating a flurry of swastika vandalism over the weekend in three major US cities.

Chicago Police released a surveillance video Saturday that shows a man smashing the front window of a synagogue and placing swastikas on the front door.

In the video, the suspect pulls up to the synagogue curb in a dark-colored SUV just after midnight, places the stickers on the front door and then breaks the glass with a metal object. He then gets back in the car and flees the scene.

Chicago Police release pictures of smashed synagogue window and hate crime stickers

The man is wearing dark clothing and a dark head mask, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

