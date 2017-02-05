Swastika scrawlings unnerve three cities

Story highlights Chicago Police say synagogue vandalized, window smashed

Rice University statue defaced

New York subway riders clean swastikas off ads

(CNN) Police are investigating a flurry of swastika vandalism in three major U.S. cities.

Chicago Police released a surveillance video Saturday that shows a man smashing the front window of a synagogue and placing swastikas on the front door.

In the video, the suspect pulls up to the synagogue curb in a dark colored SUV just after midnight, gets out of the vehicle, places the stickers on the front door and then breaks the glass with a metal object. He then gets back in the car and flees the scene.

Chicago Police release pictures of smashed synagogue window and hate crime stickers

The man is wearing dark clothing and a dark head mask, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Read More