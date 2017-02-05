Rugby Sevens: Blitzboks tighten grip on series in Sydney

Story highlights South Africa beat England 29-14 in Sydney Sevens final

Blitzboks have won three from four in the 2016-17 series

(CNN) South Africa tightened its grip on the 2016-17 World Rugby Sevens Series, beating England 29-14 in Sydney.

England had seen off New Zealand 12-5 in the semifinal, but proved no match for the blistering Bliztboks in the the decider, as unanswered tries from Philip Snyman, Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld ended the contest before the first-half was up.

England did fight back, as captain Tom Mitchell and Dan Norton gave the scoreline a look of respectability

HIGHLIGHTS: @Blitzboks win big at the #Sydney7s and clinch their third tournament win of the #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/32HylGHb54 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 5, 2017

But, determined to avenge their defeat to England in December's Cape Town final , this was a match South Africa never looked like losing, as Stephan Dieppenaar put the game out of reach.

With three wins from four rounds, the Blitzboks now boast the best series start since the imperious New Zealand side of 2008.

World Series Table South Africa - 85pts England - 68pts Fiji - 64pts New Zealand - 56pts Scotland - 45pts Australia - 40pts Wales - 40pts United States - 35pts

