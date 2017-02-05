Rugby Sevens: Blitzboks tighten grip on series in Sydney

Story highlights
- South Africa beat England 29-14 in Sydney Sevens final
- Blitzboks have won three from four in the 2016-17 series
(CNN)South Africa tightened its grip on the 2016-17 World Rugby Sevens Series, beating England 29-14 in Sydney.
England had seen off New Zealand 12-5 in the semifinal, but proved no match for the blistering Bliztboks in the the decider, as unanswered tries from Philip Snyman, Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld ended the contest before the first-half was up.
England did fight back, as captain Tom Mitchell and Dan Norton gave the scoreline a look of respectability
But, determined to avenge their defeat to England in December's Cape Town final, this was a match South Africa never looked like losing, as Stephan Dieppenaar put the game out of reach.
With three wins from four rounds, the Blitzboks now boast the best series start since the imperious New Zealand side of 2008.
World Series Table
South Africa - 85pts
England - 68pts
Fiji - 64pts
New Zealand - 56pts
Scotland - 45pts
Australia - 40pts
Wales - 40pts
United States - 35pts
"I think it was great for the guys to come out and beat England after losing to them in the pool stages," South Africa head coach Neil Powell told reporters.
"I'm delighted with the back-to-back wins in Wellington and Sydney."
Losing out to Fiji last year, the Blitzboks look an altogether different proposition this campaign, reaching all four finals and picking up maximum points on three occasions.
With six cities still to visit, including Twickenham in May, they have already won three times as many tournaments than in the entirety of 2015/16.
"It's incredible," reflected Senatla, named Player of the Final after a number of scintillating runs.
"The guys are just magicians, hats off to them. I am just the finisher of the moves."
Earlier, host Australia was beaten by New Zealand 20-14 in the battle for third place.
Russia picked up the Challenge trophy, thrashing France 26-0.
Olympic champion Fiji, bidding for a third successive world series title, had to be content with fifth.