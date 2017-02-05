Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime. Hide Caption 1 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the game. Brady was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He has won five Super Bowls in his career -- one more than any other starting quarterback in history -- and he's also won the MVP award a record four times. Photos: Super Bowl MVPs Hide Caption 2 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta. Hide Caption 3 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks to running back LeGarrette Blount as Brady looks on. Belichick has now won more Super Bowls (five) than any other head coach in NFL history. He also won two rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. See more Super Bowl records Hide Caption 4 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl has gone to overtime. Hide Caption 5 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter. Hide Caption 6 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half. Hide Caption 7 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos New England wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch on the Patriots' late drive in the fourth quarter. Hide Caption 8 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt. Hide Caption 9 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England's Logan Ryan during the second half. Hide Caption 10 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons' lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining. Hide Caption 11 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he's sacked by Dont'a Hightower in the fourth quarter. Hide Caption 12 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos White is tackled by Atlanta's Jalen Collins, bottom, and De'Vondre Campbell in the second half. Hide Caption 13 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady prepares to pass in the second half. Hide Caption 14 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game. Hide Caption 15 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch. Hide Caption 16 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Amendola tries to run past Campbell. Hide Caption 17 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta. Hide Caption 18 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Atlanta's Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman's touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3. Hide Caption 19 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half. Hide Caption 20 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta. Hide Caption 21 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. See more photos from her halftime show Hide Caption 22 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half. Hide Caption 23 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter. Hide Caption 24 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Ryan throws a pass during the first half. Hide Caption 25 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game's first touchdown on a 5-yard run. Hide Caption 26 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman's touchdown. Hide Caption 27 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney. Hide Caption 28 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Blount carries the ball past Atlanta's Jonathan Babineaux. Hide Caption 29 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Jones makes a catch in the second quarter. Hide Caption 30 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Ryan, the league's MVP this season, is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Hide Caption 31 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta's two first-half sacks. Hide Caption 32 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter. Hide Caption 33 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Edelman is upended by Atlanta's Philip Wheeler in the first quarter. Hide Caption 34 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans. Hide Caption 35 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. They were both recently hospitalized. Hide Caption 36 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem. Hide Caption 37 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game. Hide Caption 38 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos The Falcons take the field before the game. Hide Caption 39 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game. Hide Caption 40 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan. Hide Caption 41 of 43

Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. See all of the Super Bowl rings Hide Caption 42 of 43