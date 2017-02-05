Breaking News

Super Bowl LI: The best photos

Updated 11:52 PM ET, Sun February 5, 2017

New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.
New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.
Brady celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the game. Brady was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He has won five Super Bowls in his career -- one more than any other starting quarterback in history -- and he's also won the MVP award a record four times. Photos: Super Bowl MVPs
New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.
New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks to running back LeGarrette Blount as Brady looks on. Belichick has now won more Super Bowls (five) than any other head coach in NFL history. He also won two rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. See more Super Bowl records
White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl has gone to overtime.
White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl has gone to overtime.
White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.
White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.
Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.
New England wide receiver Julian Edelman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/sport/gallery/julian-edelman-super-bowl-catch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;makes a spectacular catch&lt;/a&gt; on the Patriots&#39; late drive in the fourth quarter.
New England wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch on the Patriots' late drive in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.
Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England&#39;s Logan Ryan during the second half.
Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England's Logan Ryan during the second half.
Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons&#39; lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons' lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he&#39;s sacked by Dont&#39;a Hightower in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he's sacked by Dont'a Hightower in the fourth quarter.
White is tackled by Atlanta&#39;s Jalen Collins, bottom, and De&#39;Vondre Campbell in the second half.
White is tackled by Atlanta's Jalen Collins, bottom, and De'Vondre Campbell in the second half.
Brady prepares to pass in the second half.
Brady prepares to pass in the second half.
Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.
Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.
White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.
White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.
Amendola tries to run past Campbell.
Amendola tries to run past Campbell.
After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.
After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.
Atlanta&#39;s Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman&#39;s touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3.
Atlanta's Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman's touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3.
Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.
Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.
Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.
Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.
Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-li-halftime-show-lady-gaga/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from her halftime show&lt;/a&gt;
Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. See more photos from her halftime show
Brady tries to tackle Atlanta&#39;s Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford&#39;s score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.
Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.
Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter.
Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter.
Ryan throws a pass during the first half.
Ryan throws a pass during the first half.
Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game&#39;s first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game's first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman&#39;s touchdown.
Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman's touchdown.
Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.
Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.
Blount carries the ball past Atlanta&#39;s Jonathan Babineaux.
Blount carries the ball past Atlanta's Jonathan Babineaux.
Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.
Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.
Ryan, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/04/sport/super-bowl-li-atlanta-falcons-matt-ryan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the league&#39;s MVP this season,&lt;/a&gt; is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Ryan, the league's MVP this season, is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta&#39;s two first-half sacks.
Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta's two first-half sacks.
Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.
Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.
Edelman is upended by Atlanta&#39;s Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.
Edelman is upended by Atlanta's Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.
The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL&#39;s Houston Texans.
The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans.
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/former-president-george-h-w-bush-released-from-hospital/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;They were both recently hospitalized.&lt;/a&gt;
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. They were both recently hospitalized.
Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
The Falcons take the field before the game.
The Falcons take the field before the game.
Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&amp;amp;B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett&#39;s brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/23/us/gallery/super-bowl-rings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all of the Super Bowl rings&lt;/a&gt;
A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. See all of the Super Bowl rings
Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
See photos from Super Bowl LI, which was played in Houston on Sunday, February 5.