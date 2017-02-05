Super Bowl LI: The best photos

New England running back James White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. White and the Patriots were trailing 28-9 going into the fourth quarter.

New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.

Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.