Super Bowl LI: The best photos

New England running back James White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. White and the Patriots were trailing 28-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta running back Tevin Coleman scores on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.

New England quarterback Tom Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.

Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.

Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.

Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan in the second quarter.

Ryan throws a pass during the first half.

Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game's first touchdown on a 5-yard run.

Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by New England running back LeGarrette Blount. The turnover led to Freeman's touchdown.

Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.

Blount carries the ball past Atlanta's Jonathan Babineaux.

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.

Ryan, the league's MVP this season, is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

Brady is pressured by Atlanta's Grady Jarrett. Jarrett got one of Atlanta's two first-half sacks.

Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.

New England wide receiver Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta's Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.

The game is being played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. They were both recently hospitalized.

Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.

Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game. Brady has won four Super Bowls in his career, and he's been Super Bowl MVP three times. See all the Super Bowl MVPs in history

The Falcons take the field before the game.

Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.

Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.

A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. See all of the Super Bowl rings