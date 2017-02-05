Cameroon wins fifth Africa Cup of Nations, ending fifteen-year wait

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations champions, ending a 15-year wait.
Written-off before a ball had been kicked, Cameroon produced a stirring second half comeback to beat seven-time champion Egypt in Libreville.
Talk about super substitutions. A bullet header from Nicolas Nkoulou and stunning solo effort from the lively Vincent Aboubakar turned the game around.
Egypt had taken the lead midway through the first half, as Mohamed Elneny deceived Fabrice Ondoa at his near post.
There had only been three goals in the last six Africa Cup of Nations finals, and with Egypt boasting a staunch defensive record, Cameroon had a mountain to climb.
Egypt's 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary was hoping to win a fifth AFCON trophy -- more than any other player or country -- and had only conceded one goal all tournament.
Nkoulou, on for the injured Adolphe Teikeu, had other ideas. The center back rose above Ahmed Hegazi in the air, diverting the ball past a helpless El Hadary.
From then on, only one team looked like winning. Egypt's touches became loose and hesitant, while Cameroon was playing with a surety that belied its relative inexperience.
And Aboubakar -- deemed unfit to play from the start -- stayed alert as the game approached the closing stages, playfully hooking the ball over Ali Gabr before firing Cameroon into a lead it would not relinquish.