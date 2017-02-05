Trump: 'If something happens blame' the judge

Story highlights Trump continued his attacks on a judge Sunday on Twitter

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, disconnected from White House staff and once again tweeting attacks on a federal judge.

His ire was aimed at US District Judge James Robart, who last week put a nationwide hold on Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!" the President wrote, not just attacking the decision but going after the judge who may yet make more decisions on the matter.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

This came after a Saturday tweetstorm where Trump called Robart a "so-called judge."

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

