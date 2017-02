Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018

Story highlights "Obamacare is a disaster," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump says the roll out of his "wonderful" health care policy proposal could take until next year, but Americans can expect tax cuts in 2017.

In an interview with Fox News conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly asked: "Can Americans in 2017 expect a new health care plan rolled out by the Trump administration this year?"

"Yes, in the process and maybe it'll take till sometime into next year but we're certainly going to be in the process," Trump said.

"(It's) very complicated -- Obamacare is a disaster. You have to remember, Obamacare doesn't work so we are putting in a wonderful plan," he said. "It statutorily takes a while to get. We're going to be putting it in fairly soon, I think that -- yes, I would like to say by the end of the year at least the rudiments but we should have something within the year and the following year."

