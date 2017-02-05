Bernie Sanders, fashion icon?

Story highlights Bernie Sanders is Paris fashion house Balenciaga's latest muse

(CNN) He's an unlikely fashion icon, that's for sure, but Bernie Sanders reacted Sunday to Balenciaga's latest menswear collection -- in which he features as a muse.

Last month, the renowned French fashion house channeled a little Burlington in its Fall/Winter 2017 collection, with brand director Demna Gvasalia sending a slew of male models down the Parisian catwalk in Sanders' trademark khaki pants, practical shoes and cozy sweaters. Many of the clothes came emblazoned with Sander's signature campaign logo, except they read "Balenciaga" rather than "Bernie."

Asked Sunday by Jake Tapper as to what he made of Balenciaga feeling the Bern, 75-year-old Sanders appeared tickled by his new status as a sartorial trendsetter (this is, after all, the man who wore a Burton ski jacket to the inauguration.)

"I think, of my many attributes, being a fashion icon is not one of them," he laughed.

The fashion world clearly disagrees.