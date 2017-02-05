Breaking News

Super Bowl LI: A game is a game -- and what a game this was

By Amy Bass

Updated 11:41 PM ET, Sun February 5, 2017

New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.
Brady celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the game. Brady was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He has won five Super Bowls in his career -- one more than any other starting quarterback in history -- and he's also won the MVP award a record four times. Photos: Super Bowl MVPs
New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.
New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks to running back LeGarrette Blount as Brady looks on. Belichick has now won more Super Bowls (five) than any other head coach in NFL history. He also won two rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-superlatives/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more Super Bowl records&lt;/a&gt;
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks to running back LeGarrette Blount as Brady looks on. Belichick has now won more Super Bowls (five) than any other head coach in NFL history. He also won two rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. See more Super Bowl records
White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl has gone to overtime.
White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl has gone to overtime.
White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.
White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.
Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.
Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.
New England wide receiver Julian Edelman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/sport/gallery/julian-edelman-super-bowl-catch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;makes a spectacular catch&lt;/a&gt; on the Patriots&#39; late drive in the fourth quarter.
New England wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch on the Patriots' late drive in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.
Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England&#39;s Logan Ryan during the second half.
Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England's Logan Ryan during the second half.
Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons&#39; lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons' lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he&#39;s sacked by Dont&#39;a Hightower in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he's sacked by Dont'a Hightower in the fourth quarter.
White is tackled by Atlanta&#39;s Jalen Collins, bottom, and De&#39;Vondre Campbell in the second half.
White is tackled by Atlanta's Jalen Collins, bottom, and De'Vondre Campbell in the second half.
Brady prepares to pass in the second half.
Brady prepares to pass in the second half.
Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.
Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.
White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.
White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.
Amendola tries to run past Campbell.
Amendola tries to run past Campbell.
After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.
After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.
Atlanta&#39;s Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman&#39;s touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3.
Atlanta's Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman's touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3.
Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.
Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.
Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.
Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.
Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-li-halftime-show-lady-gaga/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from her halftime show&lt;/a&gt;
Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. See more photos from her halftime show
Brady tries to tackle Atlanta&#39;s Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford&#39;s score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.
Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.
Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter.
Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter.
Ryan throws a pass during the first half.
Ryan throws a pass during the first half.
Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game&#39;s first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game's first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman&#39;s touchdown.
Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman's touchdown.
Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.
Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.
Blount carries the ball past Atlanta&#39;s Jonathan Babineaux.
Blount carries the ball past Atlanta's Jonathan Babineaux.
Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.
Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.
Ryan, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/04/sport/super-bowl-li-atlanta-falcons-matt-ryan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the league&#39;s MVP this season,&lt;/a&gt; is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Ryan, the league's MVP this season, is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta&#39;s two first-half sacks.
Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta's two first-half sacks.
Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.
Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.
Edelman is upended by Atlanta&#39;s Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.
Edelman is upended by Atlanta's Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.
The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL&#39;s Houston Texans.
The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans.
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/former-president-george-h-w-bush-released-from-hospital/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;They were both recently hospitalized.&lt;/a&gt;
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. They were both recently hospitalized.
Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
The Falcons take the field before the game.
The Falcons take the field before the game.
Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&amp;amp;B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett&#39;s brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/23/us/gallery/super-bowl-rings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all of the Super Bowl rings&lt;/a&gt;
A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. See all of the Super Bowl rings
Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
Story highlights

  • The game was a blessed relief from the politics of a divided America -- and an opportunity to focus on sport and the sheer joy of a remarkable contest, writes Amy Bass

Amy Bass, a professor of history at the College of New Rochelle, is the author of "Not the Triumph but the Struggle: The 1968 Olympics and the Making of the Black Athlete." As supervisor of NBC's Olympic Research Room, she is a veteran of eight Olympics, with an Emmy win in 2012. Follow her on Twitter @bassab1. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN)Sometimes a game just needs to be a game. The Chicago Cubs made that clear to Americans last fall, giving the country respite from a divisive, profane presidential election season. When the Cubs overcame a 3-1 deficit to take the World Series in Game 7, Americans took a breather from politics to cheer the momentous victory, grateful that sometimes a hard-fought battle on a seemingly level playing field just felt good.

Amy Bass
Amy Bass
The political hype leading into the awesome spectacle of a young Falcons team looking to take down a veritable dynasty -- and in Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback the game has ever seen -- indicated Super Bowl LI would not be a break from anything. The night before the game, Saturday Night Live's Michael Che said on the show that he hoped to "watch the blackest city in America beat the most racist city I've ever been to."
Jack Hamilton wrote "a guide for morally compromised New England fans" for Slate, explaining how longtime Pats fans such as himself who have cheered for the team when it wasn't worth their breath now had no idea what to do with the criticism that swirls around Tom Brady's "MAGA" hat (he's a friend of sorts of President Donald Trump) and the scandals of "Spygate" and "Deflategate." Others pledged dollar amounts to favorite charities for each touchdown the Patriots scored.
    Super Bowl immigration ads miss the mark
    Super Bowl immigration ads miss the mark (Opinion)
    The commercials, too, were not exempt from political scrutiny. Fox was reported to have forced 84 Lumber to retool its commercial featuring a mother and daughter from Mexico hitting a wall as they attempted to cross into the United States. Budweiser -- with not a Clydesdale or puppy to be found -- saw its coming-to-America spot get hit from both sides of the aisle. "I am 65 yrs old & lifelong Bud drinker," tweeted one football fan. "That will change Sunday if your ad lectures me on your immigration views." Even the lead-in to the game itself, Fox's "Ragged Old Flag" short, could not bring agreement as to its message.
    Lady Gaga, some predicted, would build on Beyonce's stunning "Formation" routine at last year's halftime show, infusing her performance with cutting-edge political messages. Instead, an old school Audrey Hepburn-esque Tiffany commercial featuring the pop chameleon led into a well-sung but straightforward halftime performance.
    Gaga began with a patriotic ode standing on what looked like the top of the world before launching -- literally -- into an energetic, pitch-perfect medley of her hits, even taking a moment to let America and the world know she was there simply "to make you feel good."
    Longest, fastest, greatest: Super Bowl superlatives
    Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes -- a Super Bowl record -- as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995. Look back at more Super Bowl records, including the greatest games, the greatest plays and the greatest winners.
    Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns passes -- a Super Bowl record -- as his San Francisco 49ers blew out San Diego 49-26 in January 1995. Look back at more Super Bowl records, including the greatest games, the greatest plays and the greatest winners.
    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 466 yards in Super Bowl LI, leading his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta in 2017. Brady obliterated the previous record of 414 yards, which was set by St. Louis&#39; Kurt Warner in 2000.
    Most passing yards in a Super BowlNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for 466 yards in Super Bowl LI, leading his team to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta in 2017. Brady obliterated the previous record of 414 yards, which was set by St. Louis' Kurt Warner in 2000.
    San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored six touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
    Most receiving yards in a Super BowlSan Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice was named Super Bowl MVP in 1989 after he caught 11 balls for a record 215 yards against Cincinnati. The Hall of Famer also holds Super Bowl records for most points and most touchdowns in a career. He scored six touchdowns over four Super Bowls.
    Washington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
    Most rushing yards in a Super BowlWashington quarterback Doug Williams won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1988, but rookie running back Timmy Smith set a Super Bowl record that year with 204 rushing yards against Denver.
    Oakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
    Most interceptions in a Super BowlOakland linebacker Rod Martin (No. 53) had three interceptions as the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.
    Defensive end Charles Haley, left, played in five Super Bowls -- and he won every one of them. The first two came with San Francisco, while the last three came with Dallas in the 1990s. Quarterback Tom Brady, right, has appeared in seven Super Bowls and won five of them, all with New England.
    Most Super Bowl wins for one playerDefensive end Charles Haley, left, played in five Super Bowls -- and he won every one of them. The first two came with San Francisco, while the last three came with Dallas in the 1990s. Quarterback Tom Brady, right, has appeared in seven Super Bowls and won five of them, all with New England.
    New England coach Bill Belichick has won five Super Bowls, passing Pittsburgh&#39;s Chuck Noll in 2017. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
    Most Super Bowl wins for a head coachNew England coach Bill Belichick has won five Super Bowls, passing Pittsburgh's Chuck Noll in 2017. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.
    Baltimore&#39;s Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
    Longest scoring play in a Super BowlBaltimore's Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards as the Ravens defeated San Francisco 34-31 in 2013.
    Carolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
    Longest pass in a Super BowlCarolina wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Jake Delhomme during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
    &quot;Fast&quot; Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.
    Longest run in a Super Bowl"Fast" Willie Parker broke a 75-yard run for a Pittsburgh touchdown in 2006.
    Pittsburgh&#39;s James Harrison picked off Arizona&#39;s Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.
    Longest interception return in a Super BowlPittsburgh's James Harrison picked off Arizona's Kurt Warner on the last play of the first half and rumbled 100 yards for a touchdown in 2009.
    Almost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo&#39;s Don Beebe.
    Longest fumble return in a Super BowlAlmost everything came up roses for the Dallas Cowboys in 1993, as they crushed Buffalo 52-17 in the Rose Bowl. But defensive lineman Leon Lett had an embarrassing moment late in the game when he was returning a fumble for what looked to be a sure touchdown. Lett returned the ball 64 yards, but he started showboating early and was stripped by Buffalo's Don Beebe.
    On the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver&#39;s Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.
    Fastest score in a Super BowlOn the first play from scrimmage in 2014, Denver center Manny Ramirez snapped the ball past quarterback Peyton Manning. Denver's Knowshon Moreno recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle safety. Only 12 seconds had elapsed.
    In the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr.
    First score in Super Bowl historyIn the first quarter of what we know now as Super Bowl I, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Max McGee scored a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Bart Starr.
    San Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers&#39; fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.
    Largest margin of victory in a Super BowlSan Francisco demolished Denver 55-10 in 1990, winning by a record 45 points. It was the 49ers' fourth Super Bowl title in nine years.
    Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat the Bills 20-19 in 1991.
    Smallest margin of victory in a Super BowlBuffalo kicker Scott Norwood missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat the Bills 20-19 in 1991.
    It was time, apparently, for fans to just sit down and watch the game, to find a few hours to assemble peacefully and root for the team of one's choice. The problems of the NFL, from the dangers of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy to the very nature of the game, will still be there next week, just as the mass protests that have enveloped much of the United States for the last two weeks will likely continue.
    Sports, as we know by now, are not devoid of politics. Anything but. From Tommie Smith and John Carlos's historic stand to Colin Kaepernick's bended knee, from Joe Louis's triumphant rematch against Max Schmeling to Billie Jean King's trouncing of Bobby Riggs, sport never allows the world to be rid of its problems. But sometimes it provides the time and space to put them on hold.
    Super Bowl LI didn't solve anything. But an America that did not come together to watch a presidential inauguration, regardless of what kind of alternative facts people want to put out there, did, as always, watch a football game.
    Lady Gaga&#39;s Super Bowl halftime show
    Pop star Lady Gaga performs during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/sport/gallery/super-bowl-li/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Super Bowl LI &lt;/a&gt;halftime show on Sunday, February 5.
    Pop star Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl LI halftime show on Sunday, February 5.
    At the beginning of the show, Gaga sang &quot;God Bless America&quot; from the roof of Houston&#39;s NRG Stadium. Then she jumped down to the stage area.
    At the beginning of the show, Gaga sang "God Bless America" from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium. Then she jumped down to the stage area.
    Gaga hangs in the air during her performance.
    Gaga hangs in the air during her performance.
    Gaga played several of her most popular songs, including &quot;Poker Face,&quot; &quot;Telephone,&quot; &quot;Just Dance&quot; and &quot;Born This Way.&quot;
    Gaga played several of her most popular songs, including "Poker Face," "Telephone," "Just Dance" and "Born This Way."
    Gaga performs on stage.
    Gaga performs on stage.
    Dancers surround Gaga during the show.
    Dancers surround Gaga during the show.
    Gaga plays the keytar.
    Gaga plays the keytar.
    Gaga sang the national anthem at last year&#39;s Super Bowl.
    Gaga sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl.
    Gaga and dancers perform.
    Gaga and dancers perform.
    Gaga plays &quot;Million Reasons&quot; on the piano.
    Gaga plays "Million Reasons" on the piano.
    Gaga closed with &quot;Bad Romance.&quot;
    Gaga closed with "Bad Romance."
    Gaga sings during the show.
    Gaga sings during the show.
    Millions upon millions of people.
    The ancient Greeks used sport to visualize peace, connecting athletic competitions to diplomatic relations. Based on the spirit of ekecheiria, or truce, sport was used to disrupt the cycles of war. Creating the foundation for the Olympic Games, the Oracle at Delphi advised King Ifitos to suspend war every four years in order to let athletes and spectators travel without fear.
    The few hours spent watching a football game will not heal the political divide enveloping the United States. But just as sports gave the Greeks a break from war and a glimpse at what peace looked like, felt like, Super Bowl LI offered America a much-needed moment of rest.
    With less than two minutes left, the Falcons leading 28-20, Julian Edelman's miraculous catch lit a Patriots' fire that led to the first overtime in Super Bowl history. Once trailing by 25 points, the Patriots' win -- and Brady's command clutch performance -- gave everyone something to scream about, whether in disgust or bliss, defeat or victory.
    If people do not have these moments, the Oracle of Delphi reasoned, moments without war, how will they ever know when, if ever, peace arrives?