Super Bowl LI: A game is a game -- and what a game this was

(CNN) Sometimes a game just needs to be a game. The Chicago Cubs made that clear to Americans last fall, giving the country respite from a divisive, profane presidential election season. When the Cubs overcame a 3-1 deficit to take the World Series in Game 7, Americans took a breather from politics to cheer the momentous victory, grateful that sometimes a hard-fought battle on a seemingly level playing field just felt good.

The political hype leading into the awesome spectacle of a young Falcons team looking to take down a veritable dynasty -- and in Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback the game has ever seen -- indicated Super Bowl LI would not be a break from anything. The night before the game, Saturday Night Live's Michael Che said on the show that he hoped to "watch the blackest city in America beat the most racist city I've ever been to."

Jack Hamilton wrote "a guide for morally compromised New England fans" for Slate, explaining how longtime Pats fans such as himself who have cheered for the team when it wasn't worth their breath now had no idea what to do with the criticism that swirls around Tom Brady's "MAGA" hat (he's a friend of sorts of President Donald Trump) and the scandals of "Spygate" and "Deflategate." Others pledged dollar amounts to favorite charities for each touchdown the Patriots scored.

The commercials, too, were not exempt from political scrutiny. Fox was reported to have forced 84 Lumber to retool its commercial featuring a mother and daughter from Mexico hitting a wall as they attempted to cross into the United States. Budweiser -- with not a Clydesdale or puppy to be found -- saw its coming-to-America spot get hit from both sides of the aisle. "I am 65 yrs old & lifelong Bud drinker," tweeted one football fan. "That will change Sunday if your ad lectures me on your immigration views." Even the lead-in to the game itself, Fox's "Ragged Old Flag" short, could not bring agreement as to its message.

Lady Gaga, some predicted, would build on Beyonce's stunning "Formation" routine at last year's halftime show, infusing her performance with cutting-edge political messages. Instead, an old school Audrey Hepburn-esque Tiffany commercial featuring the pop chameleon led into a well-sung but straightforward halftime performance.

