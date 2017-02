Gorsuch grapples with death: A physician's viewpoint

Story highlights In his 2009 book, US Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch opposed physician assisted suicide

(CNN) In his book titled "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," released in 2009, US Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch states, "All human beings are intrinsically valuable, and the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong." Here, "private persons" refers to physicians, as it is generally uncontested that private citizens should not kill others in the normal course of events.

As a physician involved in the care of dying patients, Gorsuch's views are of interest to me. Physicians must confront the issue of suicide and euthanasia regularly, and Gorsuch, if confirmed, could present a challenge to those who have abused this power until now.

At the end of our lives, associated frailty strips away our power to speak for ourselves and guides our caregivers to assist us in the fashion we desire. Recently, the Canadian Supreme Court decided unanimously to decriminalize physician participation in assisted suicide. This decision no doubt reflects a public concern that without a doctor's direct assistance, death and dying will be an experience of great suffering.

In some ways, physician-assisted suicide might feel like a standard medical procedure, but it's not that simple. It's a complex and ambiguous act, mixed up in the blender of language about the reduction of suffering. The resulting product has a peculiar aftertaste.

As a practical matter, what is actual physician decision-making at the end of life? In a review of end-of-life decision-making by intensive care physicians in Europe, it was determined that physician decision-making could largely be predicted by knowing the religion of the doctor and the geographic location of the practice. It has also been reported that the pattern of withdrawal of care in brain-injured patients was more strongly correlated to local practices within individual hospitals than national medical standards. In other words, the pattern of withdrawal changed depending on which doctor was on duty, not based on patient request.

