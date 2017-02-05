A vote for DeVos is a vote for resegregation

Story highlights Senate votes Monday on whether to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education

Felicia Wong is President and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, a liberal American think tank founded to carry forward the legacy and values of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) As the Senate prepares to vote on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education, opposition has primarily focused on questions of her basic competence. Some have also critiqued her background and experience almost exclusively with private, religious schools: She and her children have only ever attended Christian schools, and she and her husband have donated almost $8.6 million in recent years to Christian schooling organizations.

The limited scope of DeVos' education policy experience has raised questions for many about whether she is suited to run the federal agency charged with making American public education first-rate for all children.

But there is another subterranean element to this debate, which now should be surfaced, especially given our racially charged environment and the role that segregated schools have long played in our politics. Racial animus was a primary catalyst of the move toward private and religious K-12 education almost 50 years ago, and racial segregation remains a dominant factor in all schooling, public and private, today. DeVos' track record suggests that as secretary, she will do little to combat these trends.

In the wake of the 1954 Brown v. Board Supreme Court decision, which famously declared that separate schools for black and white children were not equal, the federal government began -- albeit slowly -- to desegregate. This applied to schools in the South that were previously forbidden by law from educating children of different races together and to schools in the North plagued by de facto segregation.

The backlash, now infamous but perhaps too familiar even today, was fierce. From Alabama Governor George Wallace's stance in the schoolhouse door and his proclamations of "segregation now, segregation forever" to Louise Day Hicks leading the Boston antibusing movement, the reaction to desegregation roiled American politics.