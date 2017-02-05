Jordanian airline pokes fun at Trump's travel ban troubles

Story highlights Royal Jordanian Airlines plays off Trump's travel ban troubles

(CNN) President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries may be mired in legal limbo stateside, but one air carrier overseas is trying to focus on the bright side.

Royal Jordanian Airlines is hoping to entice travelers to get on board while the ban is on pause, tweeting a lighthearted swipe at Trump's legal troubles.

"Fly to the US with RJ now that you're allowed to," the Royal Jordanian ad reads, along with a heading that's been doctored to change "Ban" to "Bon Voyage!"

The ad also appears to show the airline slashing its fares while the travel ban is on hiatus.

Royal Jordanian on Saturday announced it would again be flying visa- and green-card-carrying nationals from travel-banned countries, based on updated guidance from US immigration officials after the ban was blocked temporarily in court.

