After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill

(CNN) Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption.

The official repeal of the corruption decree was announced Sunday in a government statement following an emergency meeting of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's Cabinet.

The announcement and a nationally televised address by the Prime Minister a day earlier did little to stem anger over the now-abandoned corruption decree. Occasionally violent street protests occurred across the nation Saturday and were some of the largest in Romania since its communist government fell in 1989.

Massive rallies were expected again Sunday in Bucharest and other cities.

Crowds wave Romanian flags outside the government headquarters during a protest in Bucharest.

Grindeanu said Saturday there were some problems in communicating the decree to the public. He said the justice minister, who championed the law, had taken full responsibility.

