Posters critical of Pope Francis appear around Rome

Story highlights Posters decry the Pope's actions against some conservative Catholics

Conservative criticism of Pope Francis has intensified since November

Rome (CNN) Posters of a stern-looking Pope Francis appeared on walls around Rome on Saturday, condemning his actions against some conservative Catholics and asking, "Where is your mercy?"

Written in local Roman dialect, the posters lamented that the Pope had "removed priests; decapitated the Knights of Malta" and "ignored Cardinals," echoing some of the major complaints some conservative Catholics have about Pope Francis' recent decisions. The posters were not signed by any group.

Posters criticizing Pope Francis on a wall in Rome, Italy, February 4, 2017. The poster reads, "You've put congregations under supervision, removed priests, decapitated the Maltese and Franciscan orders and ignored cardinals... But where is your compassion?"

On the day the posters appeared the Pope finalized a months-long battle with the Knights of Malta by appointing a Special Delegate from the Vatican and giving him "all necessary powers" to help renew the traditional Catholic Order.

The Knights of Malta have a unique "sovereign" standing within the Catholic Church, similar to that of a separate country, and they had contested the legality of the Pope's intervention into their order.

Last month the Pope forced the resignation of the head of the Knights of Malta, former Grand Master Matthew Festing, who had publicly opposed him.

