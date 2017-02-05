Story highlights Le Pen is one of the front-runners, with her chances helped by a scandal surrounding a top opponent

On some issues Le Pen parallels US President Donald Trump

(CNN) Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her presidential campaign Sunday with a speech attacking globalization and the dangers of immigration.

At a rally in Lyon, Le Pen told a crowd of thousands she favors a return to the French franc currency, wants France out of NATO and promised a referendum on remaining in the European Union -- à la Brexit.

"What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen said. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"

Le Pen promised to protect French traditions and national character, which she said are under siege from immigrants who have flooded the nation.

"Those who came to France came to find France, not to turn it into their country of origin," she said. "If that's what they wanted they should've stayed in their country."