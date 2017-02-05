Story highlights Le Pen is one of the front-runners, with her chances helped by a scandal surrounding a top opponent

On some issues Le Pen parallels US President Donald Trump

(CNN) Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far right National Front party, officially launched her presidential campaign Sunday with a speech attacking globalization.

At a rally in Lyon, Le Pen told a crowd of thousands of supporters, "What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen said. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"

She attacked immigrants who want to change French society.

"Those who came to France came to find France, not to turn it into their country of origin," she said. "If that's what they wanted they should've stayed in their country."

The first round of the election will be held April 23, with a runoff May 7 if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.