Lady Gaga brings message of inclusion to Super Bowl halftime -- oh, and drones

Gaga jumped from the rooftop of NRG Stadium to kick off her show, which was full of fireworks and pyrotechnics

(CNN) Lady Gaga's powerful Super Bowl LI halftime performance didn't have any of the overt political statements that some people were expecting, but it did have a message about inclusion.

The Grammy winner kicked off her fiery halftime show at the top of Houston's NRG Stadium singing "God Bless America" before transitioning into "This Land Is Your Land."

Then, before Gaga jumped from the roof, she concluded her emotional intro by quoting from the Pledge of Allegiance: "One Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," with a clear emphasis on the "for all" part.

From there, Gaga's performance erupted into a medley of her greatest hits. From "Just Dance" and "Poker Face" to "Telephone" and "Bad Romance," Gaga made sure to not disappoint her loyal fans --also known as her "little monsters."

