Hamilton stars add 'sisterhood' to 'America the Beautiful'

(CNN) The original cast members from "Hamilton" kicked off Super Bowl LI on Sunday with a powerful feminist message.

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the hit Broadway musical's original Schuyler sisters, reunited on the field for "America the Beautiful."

The singers were already slaying it with impeccable harmonies and high notes when they reached the song's last line, "And crown thy good with brotherhood / From sea to shining sea!"

Then, they added the word "sisterhood" after brotherhood, and the crowd went wild -- in Houston and on social media.

The feminist twist on a classic American song hit a timely note in an era of women's marches and other acts of solidarity with women. Just two weeks ago, millions worldwide took to the streets calling for equitable treatment of women and other marginalized groups.