Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showUpdated 9:00 PM ET, Sun February 5, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showPop star Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl LI halftime show on Sunday, February 5.Hide Caption 1 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showAt the beginning of the show, Gaga sang "God Bless America" from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium. Then she jumped down to the stage area.Hide Caption 2 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga hangs in the air during her performance.Hide Caption 3 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga played several of her most popular songs, including "Poker Face," "Telephone," "Just Dance" and "Born This Way."Hide Caption 4 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga performs on stage.Hide Caption 5 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showDancers surround Gaga during the show.Hide Caption 6 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga plays the keytar.Hide Caption 7 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl.Hide Caption 8 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga and dancers perform.Hide Caption 9 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga plays "Million Reasons" on the piano.Hide Caption 10 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga closed with "Bad Romance."Hide Caption 11 of 12 Photos: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime showGaga sings during the show.Hide Caption 12 of 12See photos of the Super Bowl LI halftime show, which starred pop star Lady Gaga.More from EntertainmentLady Gaga brings message of inclusion to Super Bowl halftime -- oh, and dronesA comedy record 'too scandalous' for the store?'La La Land' director on love, romance and that endingHow George Carlin's 'filthy words' changed AmericaHear singer's uncanny celebrity impressions