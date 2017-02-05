Breaking News

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show

Updated 9:00 PM ET, Sun February 5, 2017

At the beginning of the show, Gaga sang "God Bless America" from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium. Then she jumped down to the stage area.
Gaga played several of her most popular songs, including "Poker Face," "Telephone," "Just Dance" and "Born This Way."
Dancers surround Gaga during the show.
Gaga plays the keytar.
Gaga sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl.
Gaga and dancers perform.
Gaga plays "Million Reasons" on the piano.
Gaga closed with "Bad Romance."
Gaga sings during the show.
See photos of the Super Bowl LI halftime show, which starred pop star Lady Gaga.