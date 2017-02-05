100 years of the world's most glamorous women

Breaking News

&quot;Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Condé Nast,&quot; a new exhibition in Beijing, brings together images from fashion titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Glamour.
Albert Watson, American Vogue, May 1977"Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Condé Nast," a new exhibition in Beijing, brings together images from fashion titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Glamour.
Teen Vogue launched in the US in 2004 as a sister publication to its fashion titan parent title.&lt;br /&gt;
Sebastian Kim, Teen Vogue, January 2011Teen Vogue launched in the US in 2004 as a sister publication to its fashion titan parent title.
Peter Lindbergh is often credited with inventing the supermodel. &lt;br /&gt;
Peter Lindbergh, Vogue Italia, March 1989Peter Lindbergh is often credited with inventing the supermodel.
A shot taken by Erwin Blumenfeld for the March 1945 issue of American Vogue.&lt;br /&gt;
Erwin Blumenfeld, American Vogue, March 1945A shot taken by Erwin Blumenfeld for the March 1945 issue of American Vogue.
David Bailey took this photo in 1962, when Vogue was looking to edgier young photographers for more natural fashion photography. &lt;br /&gt;
David Bailey, American Vogue, April 1962David Bailey took this photo in 1962, when Vogue was looking to edgier young photographers for more natural fashion photography.
However, Constantin Joffé toyed with the idea of street photography as early as the 1940s.&lt;br /&gt;
Constantin Joffé, American Vogue, September 1945However, Constantin Joffé toyed with the idea of street photography as early as the 1940s.
In the 1920s, Vogue used New York stage performers for their models, arguably kicking off the fashion industry&#39;s obsession with celebrities. &lt;br /&gt;
Edward Steichen, American Vogue, December 1923In the 1920s, Vogue used New York stage performers for their models, arguably kicking off the fashion industry's obsession with celebrities.
A photo by John Rawlings for the March 1943 edition of American Vogue.
John Rawlings, American Vogue, March 1943A photo by John Rawlings for the March 1943 edition of American Vogue.
This shot by Deborah Turbeville was part of a controversial series. Many subscribers canceled their magazine orders, outraged by the alleged lewdness of her photos.&lt;br /&gt;
Deborah Turbeville, American Vogue, May 1975This shot by Deborah Turbeville was part of a controversial series. Many subscribers canceled their magazine orders, outraged by the alleged lewdness of her photos.
A photo by Clifford Coffin for American Vogue, June 1949.&lt;br /&gt;
Clifford Coffin, American Vogue, June 1949A photo by Clifford Coffin for American Vogue, June 1949.
This shot by Norman Parkinson is one of few non-Vogue images being exhibited.
Norman Parkinson, Glamour, October 1949This shot by Norman Parkinson is one of few non-Vogue images being exhibited.
This photo by Sølve Sundsbø appeared in the Spring/Summer 2011 edition of Love magazine.&lt;br /&gt;
Sølve Sundsbø, Love, Spring/Summer 2011This photo by Sølve Sundsbø appeared in the Spring/Summer 2011 edition of Love magazine.
Vogue Italia has a reputation for running less conventional shoots than other editions of the magazine.
Miles Aldridge, Vogue Italia, September 2002Vogue Italia has a reputation for running less conventional shoots than other editions of the magazine.
This famous image by Guy Bourdin appeared in the February 1955 edition of French Vogue.&lt;br /&gt;
Guy Bourdin, French Vogue, February 1955This famous image by Guy Bourdin appeared in the February 1955 edition of French Vogue.
A more out-there photo composition by Inez &amp;amp; Vinoodh.&lt;br /&gt;
Inez & Vinoodh, French Vogue, October 2002A more out-there photo composition by Inez & Vinoodh.
Beijing, China (CNN)An exhibition showcasing 100 years of fashion photography from the Condé Nast magazine stable -- ranging from 1920s shots of Broadway actresses to some of the most recognizable photos of the supermodel era -- has opened in Beijing.

"Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Condé Nast," which brings together images from fashion titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Glamour, provides a visual history of how the fashion and beauty industries have evolved.
    The exhibition features images from more than 80 photographers, from contemporary names like Mario Testino and Inez & Vinoodh to early luminaries like Edward Steichen and Man Ray.

    Famous beginnings

    The exhibition begins with what are considered to be some of the world's first fashion photographs, taken by Steichen in 1911, and goes on to explore a series of fashion shoots from 1920s New York.
    "Fashion photography didn't really exist at that time, so they photographed dancers and actresses from Broadway rather than professional models," says curator Nathalie Hershdorfer. "They knew how to pose and how to be on a stage."
    According to Hershdorfer, it could be argued that this sparked fashion's current symbiotic relationship with celebrity culture.
    "(Condé Nast founder Condé Montrose Nast) realized that if they hired actresses that were well-known, it was even better (for sales)," she says. "People would recognize them. That's what's still going on today."
    Many of the photos are highly produced studio efforts. But a 1962 black-and-white photo by David Bailey of a model in the street, looking away from the camera, captures the moment photographers started to experiment with a more natural approach.
    "They thought, 'We don't need fashion editors and makeup artists. We just go out in the street and do our shooting,'" explained Hershdorfer.

    Fashion photography in Asia

    The inclusion of a music video featuring Chinese models is a notable nod to the show's local audience, but there are very few photos of Chinese models on show.
    However, China's emergence as one of the world's most important fashion markets has guaranteed its importance in the future.
    Indeed, as Condé Nast's Chinese mastheads continue to grow, the archive this exhibition was drawn from -- which boasts about eight million photographs -- is gradually filling with more images from the region.
    "We are absolutely going to see more Asian and Chinese models in the future," says James Woolhouse, president of Condé Nast Asia Pacific.
    "I'm enormously confident that many of the fashion and beauty images being produced today by the team in China will stand the test of time."