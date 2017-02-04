Story highlights The USDA cites privacy concerns in removing the documents

Activists say the move will help those who break the law

(CNN) The United States Department of Agriculture shut down an online database Friday that included information about animals mistreated, injured and killed.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) cited privacy concerns in removing the documents, but one animal welfare activist said he believes the department is caving to pressure from groups that didn't like the information being so easily accessible.

For more than a decade the USDA's website posted official warnings, settlements made before trial, administrative complaints, inspection reports and research facility annual reports.

"APHIS, during the past year, has conducted a comprehensive review of the information it posts on its website for the general public to view," the announcement reads. "As a result of the comprehensive review, APHIS has implemented actions to remove certain personal information from documents it posts on APHIS' website involving the Horse Protection Act and the Animal Welfare Act."

Michael Budkie, the executive director of Stop Animal Exploitation NOW!, said the information removed already had redacted sections.

