Breaking News

Six Nations 2017: Scotland stuns Ireland; England wins 'ugly'

Updated 3:23 PM ET, Sat February 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After the embarrassment of becoming the first host nation to be eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup, England bounced back from a disappointing 2015 by winning all five matches and securing its first Six Nations title since 2011.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
England: 2016 -- 1st placeAfter the embarrassment of becoming the first host nation to be eliminated at the group stage of a World Cup, England bounced back from a disappointing 2015 by winning all five matches and securing its first Six Nations title since 2011.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
Since taking over from Stuart Lancaster after the World Cup, former Australia and Japan coach Eddie Jones has guided largely the same squad of players to 13 successive victories. His only black eye so far came on the eve of the 2017 Six Nations tournament, which he first attributed to a slip in his bathroom -- and later a training accident.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
England: Coach Eddie JonesSince taking over from Stuart Lancaster after the World Cup, former Australia and Japan coach Eddie Jones has guided largely the same squad of players to 13 successive victories. His only black eye so far came on the eve of the 2017 Six Nations tournament, which he first attributed to a slip in his bathroom -- and later a training accident.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
The world&#39;s largest dedicated rugby venue has a capacity of 82,000 -- which helped the 2015 Six Nations record the highest average attendance of any sporting event on the planet, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rbs6nations.com/en/news/30586.php#I8TP6H2h4wrBgvTU.97&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to a recent study&lt;/a&gt;. The London ground hosted the 2015 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia (pictured).
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
England: Home venue - TwickenhamThe world's largest dedicated rugby venue has a capacity of 82,000 -- which helped the 2015 Six Nations record the highest average attendance of any sporting event on the planet, according to a recent study. The London ground hosted the 2015 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia (pictured).
Hide Caption
3 of 24
If England wins all five matches in this Six Nations, it will not only defend its title and achieve another &quot;Grand Slam&quot; -- but also beat New Zealand&#39;s world record of 18 consecutive international wins. Stuart Lancaster&#39;s final game as coach, a win over Uruguay at the World Cup, started the run.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
England's prospectsIf England wins all five matches in this Six Nations, it will not only defend its title and achieve another "Grand Slam" -- but also beat New Zealand's world record of 18 consecutive international wins. Stuart Lancaster's final game as coach, a win over Uruguay at the World Cup, started the run.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
A 25-21 defeat at Twickenham in the penultimate round last year cost Wales a chance of winning its first Six Nations since 2013, having earlier drawn 16-16 with Ireland.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Wales: 2016 -- 2nd placeA 25-21 defeat at Twickenham in the penultimate round last year cost Wales a chance of winning its first Six Nations since 2013, having earlier drawn 16-16 with Ireland.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
With head coach Warren Gatland (left) leading the British and Irish Lions&#39; 2017 tour of New Zealand, assistant Rob Howley (right) will replace him for the Six Nations -- as he did four years ago when the New Zealander took the Lions to Australia.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Wales: Coach Rob HowleyWith head coach Warren Gatland (left) leading the British and Irish Lions' 2017 tour of New Zealand, assistant Rob Howley (right) will replace him for the Six Nations -- as he did four years ago when the New Zealander took the Lions to Australia.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the 74,500-capacity ground was formerly known as the Millennium Stadium -- it was renamed last year. Wales wants to close the Cardiff stadium&#39;s retractable roof for its two home matches against England and Ireland -- but Six Nations organizers have not assented.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Wales: Home venue - Principality StadiumBuilt for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the 74,500-capacity ground was formerly known as the Millennium Stadium -- it was renamed last year. Wales wants to close the Cardiff stadium's retractable roof for its two home matches against England and Ireland -- but Six Nations organizers have not assented.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Gatland&#39;s team scored a tournament-leading 17 tries in 2016, and will have even more incentive this year. The Six Nations has followed other competitions by awarding a bonus point to teams that score four tries in a game, and also for losing by a margin of seven points or less. Points for a win or a draw have doubled to four and two respectively.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Wales' prospectsGatland's team scored a tournament-leading 17 tries in 2016, and will have even more incentive this year. The Six Nations has followed other competitions by awarding a bonus point to teams that score four tries in a game, and also for losing by a margin of seven points or less. Points for a win or a draw have doubled to four and two respectively.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
Last year, two-time defending champion Ireland started with a draw and defeats to France (10-9) and England (21-10) but bounced back with resounding wins to salvage some pride.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Ireland: 2016 -- 3rd placeLast year, two-time defending champion Ireland started with a draw and defeats to France (10-9) and England (21-10) but bounced back with resounding wins to salvage some pride.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
The New Zealander made the perfect start to his tenure with Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015, but suffered a disappointing quarterfinal defeat to Argentina at the World Cup.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Ireland: Coach Joe SchmidtThe New Zealander made the perfect start to his tenure with Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015, but suffered a disappointing quarterfinal defeat to Argentina at the World Cup.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
Built on the site of Irish rugby&#39;s former home Lansdowne Road, the 51,700-capacity Dublin ground -- with its distinctive continuous curved stands -- is jointly owned with the Football Association of Ireland.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Ireland: Home venue -- Aviva StadiumBuilt on the site of Irish rugby's former home Lansdowne Road, the 51,700-capacity Dublin ground -- with its distinctive continuous curved stands -- is jointly owned with the Football Association of Ireland.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Irish fans had plenty to smile about when their team &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/05/sport/rugby-soldiers-field-ireland-all-blacks/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ended New Zealand&#39;s record winning run in Chicago in November&lt;/a&gt;, and also gave the All Blacks a rugged battle in the return defeat in Dublin. A subsequent win over Australia gave hope that Schmidt&#39;s side could again be a Six Nations contender.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Ireland's prospectsIrish fans had plenty to smile about when their team ended New Zealand's record winning run in Chicago in November, and also gave the All Blacks a rugged battle in the return defeat in Dublin. A subsequent win over Australia gave hope that Schmidt's side could again be a Six Nations contender.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Last year Scotland won two matches -- more than the two previous seasons combined. The 15-9 loss at home to &quot;Auld Enemy&quot; England was followed by a battling 27-23 defeat in Wales before wins against the two teams that would finish below the Scots in the table.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Scotland: 2016 -- 4th placeLast year Scotland won two matches -- more than the two previous seasons combined. The 15-9 loss at home to "Auld Enemy" England was followed by a battling 27-23 defeat in Wales before wins against the two teams that would finish below the Scots in the table.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
The New Zealander is returning to France in June, as the Scottish Rugby Union decided not to renew his three-year contract. He will be replaced by former Scotland international Gregor Townsend, who has impressed with club side Glasgow Warriors.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Scotland: Coach Vern CotterThe New Zealander is returning to France in June, as the Scottish Rugby Union decided not to renew his three-year contract. He will be replaced by former Scotland international Gregor Townsend, who has impressed with club side Glasgow Warriors.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
The Edinburgh ground has a capacity of 67,130 -- the largest in Scotland. It opened in 1925, when Scotland beat England to win its first Five Nations title.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Scotland: Home venue -- MurrayfieldThe Edinburgh ground has a capacity of 67,130 -- the largest in Scotland. It opened in 1925, when Scotland beat England to win its first Five Nations title.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
The Scots will be looking to build on last year&#39;s results and win big matches -- though Cotter&#39;s team suffered another agonizing one-point defeat to Australia in November, bringing back memories of &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/10/18/sport/rugby-argentina-ireland-australia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal heartbreak.&lt;/a&gt; However, a first Six Nations title seems unlikely.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Scotland's prospectsThe Scots will be looking to build on last year's results and win big matches -- though Cotter's team suffered another agonizing one-point defeat to Australia in November, bringing back memories of the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal heartbreak. However, a first Six Nations title seems unlikely.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
In a bid to encourage homegrown talent, France has decided it will no longer select players who don&#39;t have a French passport. However, it doesn&#39;t apply retroactively to those such as Fijian back Virimi Vakatawa (L) who have already represented Les Bleus.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
France: 2016 - 5th placeIn a bid to encourage homegrown talent, France has decided it will no longer select players who don't have a French passport. However, it doesn't apply retroactively to those such as Fijian back Virimi Vakatawa (L) who have already represented Les Bleus.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
The former France winger, 62, is hoping to emulate his outstanding results from 22 years in charge of club side Toulouse. He took over after the 2015 World Cup, and the team is still far from its past glories -- though close defeats to Australia and New Zealand in November gave some encouragement.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
France: Coach Guy NovesThe former France winger, 62, is hoping to emulate his outstanding results from 22 years in charge of club side Toulouse. He took over after the 2015 World Cup, and the team is still far from its past glories -- though close defeats to Australia and New Zealand in November gave some encouragement.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
The 80,000-capacity ground, north of Paris in Saint-Denis, is the sixth largest in Europe. Also the host of soccer&#39;s 1998 World Cup, it will continue to host both sports after new French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte canceled his predecessor&#39;s plan to build a new $620 million stadium in Ris-Orangis, 35 km from the capital.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
France: Home venue -- Stade de FranceThe 80,000-capacity ground, north of Paris in Saint-Denis, is the sixth largest in Europe. Also the host of soccer's 1998 World Cup, it will continue to host both sports after new French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte canceled his predecessor's plan to build a new $620 million stadium in Ris-Orangis, 35 km from the capital.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Les Bleus have won the tournament five times since its expansion to six teams at the turn of the millennium, but not since 2010. The team&#39;s fans will be hoping for a return to its glory days of free-flowing rugby, which has been replaced by a more dour, pragmatic style in recent years.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
France's prospectsLes Bleus have won the tournament five times since its expansion to six teams at the turn of the millennium, but not since 2010. The team's fans will be hoping for a return to its glory days of free-flowing rugby, which has been replaced by a more dour, pragmatic style in recent years.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
Since joining the tournament 16 years ago, Italy has received the dreaded &quot;wooden spoon&quot; as bottom team on 11 occasions. Last year it lost all five matches.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Italy: 2016 -- 6th placeSince joining the tournament 16 years ago, Italy has received the dreaded "wooden spoon" as bottom team on 11 occasions. Last year it lost all five matches.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
The former Ireland representative landed his first international job after last season&#39;s tournament, replacing Frenchman Jacques Brunel. O&#39;Shea, 46, was previously with English Premiership teams London Irish and Harlequins.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Italy: Coach Conor O'SheaThe former Ireland representative landed his first international job after last season's tournament, replacing Frenchman Jacques Brunel. O'Shea, 46, was previously with English Premiership teams London Irish and Harlequins.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
The Azzurri moved to the the 73,000-capacity venue in 2012, after deciding to upgrade the much smaller Stadio Flaminio. However, that ground remains in a state of disrepair, while rugby&#39;s growth in Italy has brought bumper crowds to the national stadium -- which also hosts the capital&#39;s top soccer teams Roma and Lazio.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Italy: Home venue -- Stadio OlimpicoThe Azzurri moved to the the 73,000-capacity venue in 2012, after deciding to upgrade the much smaller Stadio Flaminio. However, that ground remains in a state of disrepair, while rugby's growth in Italy has brought bumper crowds to the national stadium -- which also hosts the capital's top soccer teams Roma and Lazio.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
The national team is undoubtedly making progress under O&#39;Shea, as November&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/19/sport/rugby-autumn-internationals-italy-shocks-south-africa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;historic first win over South Africa proved&lt;/a&gt;. However, that was followed by the Azzurri&#39;s first defeat to Tonga since 1999.
Photos: 2017 Six Nations guide
Italy's prospectsThe national team is undoubtedly making progress under O'Shea, as November's historic first win over South Africa proved. However, that was followed by the Azzurri's first defeat to Tonga since 1999.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
england six nationseddie jones six nationstwickenham six nationsengland fans six nationswales six nationsgatland howley six nationsprincipality stadium six nationswales fan six nationsireland six nationsjoe schmidt six nationsaviva stadium six nationsireland fans six nationsscotland six nationsvern cotter six nationsmurrayfield six nationsscotland fan six nationsfrance six nationsguy noves six nationsstade de france six nationsfrance fan six nationsitaly six nationsconor o&#39;shea six nationsstadio olimpico six nationsitaly fan six nations

Story highlights

  • Scotland 27-22 Ireland
  • England 19-16 France
  • England four wins away from NZ's world record

(CNN)Having toppled the All Blacks in Chicago three months ago, Ireland went into the opening match of this year's Six Nations hoping to recapture the form that saw it win the tournament in 2014 and 2015.

Instead, to the delight of Murrayfield, Scotland secured its first opening day Six Nations victory since 2006, courtesy of Greig Laidlaw's efficient kicking and two early tries from man of the match Stuart Hogg.
"It's quite a nice feeling to be honest," Scotland head coach Vern Cotter told reporters, after his side successfully fought-off an Irish comeback to win 27-22.
    "We dominated the first half and they dominated the second half, but there was composure at the end and we managed to get what we wanted."
    Cotter had admitted in the build-up he could "feel a nervousness" in his squad, but Scotland started with verve and no shortage of attacking intent, buoyed by the Murrayfield faithful in the winter sunshine.
    Read More
    And, when the ball was swept right to Hogg, last year's Player of the Championship made no mistake, collecting the ball on the bounce and crossing the line.
    Laidlaw did well to convert, defying strong Edinburgh winds to establish a seven-point lead.
    That had been Scotland's first real foray forward, but Hogg was soon at it again, scoring a second, nonchalantly selling a dummy on the left before bursting through once more.
    In doing so, the Glasgow Warriors star became Scotland's record try scorer at the Six Nations.
    "They scored seemingly every time they touched the ball at one point," Ireland captain Rory Best lamented after the game.
    Greig Laidlaw and his Scotland teammates pose with the Centenary Quaich Cup.
    Greig Laidlaw and his Scotland teammates pose with the Centenary Quaich Cup.

    'Over the moon'

    A missed interception from winger Tommy Seymour allowed Ireland's Keith Earls to get one back, though Paddy Jackson missed with the conversion.
    If the momentum seemed to be swinging in Ireland's favor, Scotland clearly hadn't read the script.
    Some cute play from hooker Ross Ford found center Alex Dunbar in a move straight from the training ground and, after a third consecutive conversion from Laidlaw, Scotland had a 21-5 lead -- despite just 41% of possession.
    Slowly but surely Ireland began to chip away at Scotland's lead. The visitors second try was all about the sheer power of Iain Henderson, as the second row bundled over the line, with Jackson converting to make it 21-15.
    With the Irish forwards playing an increasingly important role, the comeback gathered further momentum as Jackson gave Ireland a one-point lead.
    But the Scotland players dug deep and, with Laidlaw kicking perfectly, only needed a penalty to reestablish the lead at the death.
    "Vern Cotter sat us down and said we're going to win it because we're bloody-minded and we did that today," smiled Laidlaw. "Absolutely over the moon."
    Visit CNN.com/specials/sport/world-rugby for more news and features
    Scotland moved to top of the table, while Ireland picked up the competition's first ever bonus point for losing by fewer than seven points.
    Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch
    Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch

      JUST WATCHED

      Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rugby Six Nations: four players to watch 01:28

    England wins 'ugly'

    Eddie Jones&#39; England was a long way from their best against a spirited France side, but did enough to clinch a vital win.
    Eddie Jones' England was a long way from their best against a spirited France side, but did enough to clinch a vital win.
    Defending champion England went into Saturday's second match looking to make history of its own.
    Beginning this Six Nations campaign on the back of 14 victories in a row, Eddie Jones' men had a chance to set a new national record, and move one step closer to New Zealand's all-time tally of 18 consecutive Test wins set only last year.
    There was less welcome history for France, which hadn't won a Six Nations game at Twickenham since 2005.
    France started the better, as three penalties from the left-footed Camille Lopez gave them a 6-9 half-time lead.
    Elliot Daly thought he had given England the lead in the second period after mercurial work from George Ford put Owen Farrell through with acres of space, but video replays eventually showed Noa Nakaitaci had forced him out of play.
    Instead it was French substitute Rabah Slimani who finished a brilliant move on the hour, crossing right under the posts.
    Lopez converted to give France a 16-12 lead, and with England's creative players struggling to find their rhythm, Jones opted for raw power.
    The strategy quickly worked, with substitute Ben Te'o -- just minutes after coming on -- barging through for a try on his Six Nations debut.
    Maro Itoje: The double life of England rugby&#39;s &#39;Super Maro&#39;
    Six Nations: The double life of England rugby's 'Super Maro'
    "It can't get much uglier than that," Jones admitted, having seen his players hold on to clinch a 19-16 win in a dour affair, fraught with errors and dominated by the forwards.
    "For some reason we sat back in the first half, and we weren't our usual urgent selves. Sometimes these things happen; it is a game of rugby and there are humans involved."
    Ben Te&#39;o of England dives to score his side&#39;s first try.
    Ben Te'o of England dives to score his side's first try.
    "Plenty of credit has to go to our finishers," added England captain Dylan Hartley, acknowledging the decisive impact of the the home team's substitutions.
    "Everyone on the field added something to the performance. We dug in, we got the win and we'll take something from that.
    "This keeps us grounded and ready for next week. We'll have to be a lot better when we play Wales."
    Jones continues to boast a 100% Six Nations win record, while France pick up a bonus point.
    Should England complete the Grand Slam this year, New Zealand's record will be broken; as Jones put it, "It's still ugly but the result's beautiful."