Tomlinson and Taylor were elected in their first year of eligibility

Houston (CNN) The Chargers may no longer be in San Diego, but longtime fans of the Bolts have reason to celebrate, as iconic Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson was among the group elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The class of 2017 is Tomlinson, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Jason Taylor, Kurt Warner, Jerry Jones and Kenny Easley.

The class was announced during the taping of NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special held at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston.

There were 18 finalists for this year's class, 15 of which are from the modern era. Of the 15, seven were first-time finalists, including three first-year-eligible nominees: Brian Dawkins, Taylor and Tomlinson.

Of this year's class, Tomlinson was seen as the likely lock. The 2006 NFL MVP is fifth in career rushing yards, second in career rushing touchdowns and third in total touchdowns.

