Houston (CNN) The Chargers may no longer be in San Diego, but fans may have reason to celebrate on Saturday night.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017 will be announced, and of the 18 finalists, just one is a likely lock. That's iconic Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, the 2006 NFL MVP who is fifth in career rushing yards, second in career rushing touchdowns and third in total touchdowns.

There are 18 finalists for this year's class, 15 of which are from the modern era. Of the 15, seven are first-time finalists, including three first-year eligible nominees: Brian Dawkins, Jason Taylor and Tomlinson.

There also is one senior finalist, Kenny Easley, and two contributor finalists, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's current bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members are to be chosen each year. No more than five modern-era finalists can be elected in a given year.

